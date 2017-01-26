Saints not in Cup final just to participate, says Ward-Prowse

REUTERS: Southampton have not reached the League Cup final just to make up the numbers, midfielder James Ward-Prowse has said.

Southampton beat four Premier League sides, including their 2-0 aggregate triumph over Liverpool in the semi-final, en route to the final, where they will face either Manchester United or Hull City.

"It's something you find hard to describe. It means a lot to everyone and obviously us young lads that have come through the academy to play a part in that is great," Ward-Prowse told British media.

"It's obviously going to be a great day out, but it's not something we're looking to just participate in. We're looking to go and win now."

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster thanked his lucky stars, having almost fumbled midfielder Emre Can's shot into his own net during Wednesday's 1-0 win at Liverpool.

"It wasn't superb, it was self-inflicted. I thought I did enough to get there - the footballing gods were with me," Forster said.

"Maybe that's the luck we needed. We deserved it. We created a lot of chances and defended well."

Southampton will turn their immediate attentions to Saturday's fourth round FA Cup clash against Arsenal at the St Mary's Stadium.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)