Sakho Palace move must make financial sense, says Parish

Crystal Palace are keen to sign on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho on a permanent basis from Liverpool but the move must fulfil the financial expectations of both Premier League clubs, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has said.

Sakho, who joined Palace in January, helped the club keep four clean sheets and record five wins in eight league appearances before he sustained a season-ending knee injury in April.

Palace have lost twice in three games without Sakho and are eager to sign the 27-year-old France international, but media reports suggested Liverpool had set an asking price of 30 million pounds for the centre back.

"The money needs to work for us and for Liverpool," Parish told Holmesdale Radio.

"I'm sure there'll be a negotiation on that. If we can make it work, of course we'd like to, I'm not going to try and be coy or clever on that. He's a very good player and I think he likes being with us. We like him. Let's hope we can do it.

"You cannot con anyone that he did not make a massive difference... It is one we would like to do."

Palace ensured survival in the top flight with a 4-0 win over Hull City on Sunday and will end their season at Manchester United on May 21.

