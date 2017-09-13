Salah misses Liverpool training ahead of Sevilla game

REUTERS: Liverpool winger Mo Salah missed training with a throat infection on Tuesday ahead of the club's Champions League opener against Sevilla on Wednesday.

The Egyptian has made an exceptional start to his Liverpool career, scoring against Hoffenheim in the side's Champions League qualifier, but he sat out training on doctor's advice after complaining of a sore throat.

"He was in and the doc told me Mo Salah can train but what would be best for him is if he doesn’t have to. He has a little bit of a sore throat," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

"(It) shouldn’t be that serious so he can’t spread the virus if there is one. At this moment we expect him back tomorrow morning for normal training."

Klopp confirmed that Philippe Coutinho was "fit and healthy" but declined to say if he would play what would be his first match for Liverpool this season.

Coutinho, who has played twice for Brazil, has been unavailable with what Liverpool said was a back problem. He was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona but the club refused to sell him.

Klopp confirmed that keeper Loris Karius would be in goal against Sevilla in the Group E home game, replacing Simon Mignolet, who played in the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

"If nothing happens overnight, Loris will play tomorrow," said Klopp.

Sadio Mane will be available despite the three-match domestic ban after being sent off for a high studs challenge that caught Manchester City keeper Ederson in the face on Saturday.

Liverpool lost their appeal against the length of the three-match ban on Tuesday.

"I didn't expect any different," said Klopp. "I thought our appeal was absolutely right. We never appealed the red card, only the length of the suspension. But actually I never thought it would happen, only because I am used to things like this.

"It’s not an English thing. Lots of situations in the last few weeks that were similar. If you want, all the other players were lucky. Only Sadio was not lucky, and Ederson was not lucky. We don’t want to underestimate this, it looks awful and Ederson was lucky nothing more serious happened in this situation."

Klopp said he had not had to work on the team's spirit after Saturday's rout.

"Tomorrow we have another competition. We worked so long, so hard for it. We actually plan to put all what we have in this game. Nothing that happened on Saturday will stop us."

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)