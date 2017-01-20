Sale Sharks sack winger Arscott for alleged information leak

REUTERS: Sale Sharks have terminated winger Tom Arscott's contract for allegedly leaking team information to Bristol before the club's 24-23 loss to their Premiership relegation rivals this month.

Sale had suspended Arscott, accusing him of sharing tactical information with his brother Luke, who plays at fullback for Bristol, before their match on Jan. 1.

"Sale Sharks have today terminated the contract of Tom Arscott with immediate effect following a disciplinary investigation and hearing," Sale's chief executive Jon Dorsett said in a statement.

"No further comment will be made in accordance with the club's disciplinary procedure."

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday it is investigating a complaint by Sale Sharks that one of their players leaked confidential team information to Bristol Rugby prior to their Premiership clash this month.

Arscott denied leaking confidential team information to Bristol at a RFU disciplinary hearing, British media reported.

