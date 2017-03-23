Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger

LONDON: Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Wenger had no news about his own future at the club other than saying he would remain committed and "completely focused" for as long as he stayed.

Chile striker Sanchez, the club's top scorer in the Premier League this season with 18 goals, and Germany international midfielder Ozil both have just over a year remaining on their contracts.

"At the moment we have not got an agreement," Wenger said of Sanchez, who is currently on international duty and has been tipped to leave Arsenal in the summer as frustrations grow.

"We have decided to focus on the end of the season and talk about it during the summer. It is the same situation with Ozil, because... once you don't find an agreement and it lasts, it is not good.

"So it is better you get it out and sit down during the summer."

Arsenal have slipped to sixth in the league after losing four of their last six games in all competitions, including a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.

Wenger's future at the North London club has become a key question, with the Frenchman saying last weekend: "I know what I will do. You will soon know."

"We suffer a lot at the moment but as well when you take a little distance and put things into perspective, we are two games behind and (have) the semi-final of the (FA) Cup to prepare against Manchester City," he said on Wednesday.

"So our season will be decided on how well we respond now to the difficult period we have had."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)