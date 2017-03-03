Sanchez returns to Argentina's Jaguares side after injury

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez makes his first Super Rugby appearance of the season on Saturday among three changes the Jaguares have made for their second match against Stormers in Cape Town.

Sanchez, the Pumas third highest all-time points scorer with 494, missed last Saturday's 39-26 win over the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth while recovering from an ankle injury.

He replaces Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, who had to come off near the end of last Saturday's match with an eye injury, in the starting line-up named on Thursday by coach Raul Perez.

Prop Santiago Garcia Botta replaces Lucas Noguera at openside and in the backs Ramiro Moyano comes in for Matias Moroni in the side to play at Newlands. Noguera and Moroni were both named on the bench.

