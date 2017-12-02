Sane returns as Guardiola plans to rotate Man City squad

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has recovered from illness and is ready for Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham United, according to manager Pep Guardiola, who is ready to shuffle his squad to negotiate a packed fixture list.

The 21-year-old Germany international, who has recorded six goals and six assists 12 league appearances this season, missed the 2-1 mid-week victory over Southampton as City maintained their eight-point advantage at the top of the league table.

"He was sick," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "He had fever the day of the game against Southampton. And now yesterday he was in the training session."

Sane, captain Vincent Kompany and midfielder Fernandinho have collected four yellow cards each and are one booking away from a one-game suspension that would mean them missing next weekend's derby clash against second-placed Manchester United.

Guardiola said he was yet to make a decision on his team to face West Ham but admitted he would rotate his squad to keep his players fresh during a congested fixture schedule in December.

"Tomorrow we train and we will see what we can do," he added. "Vincent was two months injured, Fernandinho has played a lot of minutes - but the most important thing is West Ham.

"I am worried about the bookings, United is an important game, but West Ham is as well.

"Last game, we didn't play David (Silva) from the beginning, I rotated. Nine games in one month...every player has to play."

Following West Ham's visit to Etihad Stadium this weekend, City will face six more league opponents, a Champions League group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk and League Cup quarter-final against Leicester City in December.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)