Saracens' Vunipola could miss start of Premiership season

Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola could miss the first month of the Premiership season as he continues his recovery after shoulder surgery, the club's director of rugby Mark McCall has said.

REUTERS: Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola could miss the first month of the Premiership season as he continues his recovery after shoulder surgery, the club's director of rugby Mark McCall has said.

The 24-year-old, who last played in Saracens' Premiership semi-final defeat by Exeter in May, pulled out of the British and Irish Lions' squad for the tour of New Zealand in June and July to undergo surgery on his injured shoulder.

Vunipola is scheduled to return in October while Saracens start their Premiership campaign against the Northampton Saints on Sept. 2.

"He's in great condition," McCall told British media. "Billy's due back some time in October, but in true Billy style he'll make it back considerably before that.

"I'll be told by the medics when we can pick him but it won't be long."

Vunipola, who has 34 England caps, sustained a serious knee injury in November but recovered in four months to play at the Six Nations tournament in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)