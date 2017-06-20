Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as coach

REUTERS: Sassuolo have appointed Cristian Bucchi as head coach following the departure of Eusebio di Francesco, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Bucchi, 40, has no previous coaching experience in Serie A and joins Sassuolo having left Italian second-tier club Perugia by mutual agreement after one season in charge.

"Thankful for the job done and the results achieved last season, the club wishes coach Bucchi the best of luck in continuing his career," the Serie B club said in a statement.

Di Francesco, who led Sassuolo to promotion to Serie A in the 2012-13 season, left to take over as coach of Serie A rivals AS Roma.

Sassuolo finished 12th in the standings last season.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)