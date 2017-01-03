Sassuolo sign midfielder Aquilani on loan from Pescara
Former Italy midfielder Alberto Aquilani has joined Sassuolo on loan from Pescara until the end of the season, the Serie A clubs said on Tuesday.
- Posted 03 Jan 2017 21:20
The 32-year-old, who won 38 international caps between 2006-14, began his career with AS Roma and moved to English Premiership club Liverpool before spells at Fiorentina and Sporting Lisbon.
Sassuolo, who are 16th in the table, face eighth-placed Torino on Sunday.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
- Reuters