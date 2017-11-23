Saudi Arabia sack coach Bauza after five games in charge - reports

World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia have sacked head coach Edgardo Bauza after five matches in charge, world football's governing body (FIFA) said on Wednesday, citing an announcement by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation.

The Argentine, who replaced Bert van Marwijk in September, leaves after wins over Latvia and Jamaica and defeats by Ghana, Portugal and Bulgaria in his five friendlies in charge.

Dutchman Van Marwijk helped the Saudis qualify for next-year's finals in Russia, which will be their fifth World Cup and their first since Germany 2006.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)