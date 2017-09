REUTERS: Saudi Arabia qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2006 by beating Japan 1-0 in Jeddah on Tuesday to claim a place at the finals in Russia next year.

The Saudis join Iran, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Belgium and hosts Russia in the 32-team tournament, which will take place from June 14 to July 15.

(Editing by Toby Davis)