Saudi Arabia to play Bulgaria in World Cup warm-up match

SOFIA: Saudi Arabia, who have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2006, will play Bulgaria in a warm-up match in Lisbon, Portugal on Nov. 13, the Bulgarian Football Union announced on Monday.

The match will follow Saudi Arabia's friendly against Portugal in the city of Leiria three days earlier.

Argentine Edgardo Bauza was appointed in September as Saudi Arabia's head coach for the 32-team tournament next year, after negotiations with their former manager Bert van Marwijk broke down.

The Dutchman, who led the Saudis to their fifth World Cup, halted discussions on a new contract after expressing frustration that a number of his staff members were sacked after the team booked their ticket to Russia.

Bulgaria, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, will use the friendly at the Estadio do Restelo, as preparation for their Euro 2020 qualifiers.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

