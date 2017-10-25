Saving Singapore football: Coaches and managers share ideas on how to lift standards

Suggestions brought up include ditching the Young Lions project, as well as allowing social football teams to compete for the Singapore FA Cup.

SINGAPORE: There have been growing calls of late to urgently relook football development in Singapore. On Tuesday (Oct 24), the Garena Young Lions chalked up yet another defeat - their 1-0 loss to Hougang United was their 17th defeat in 21 S-League games.

The development team's poor form is just one of many examples reflecting the underwhelming year for local football at all levels.

International results at youth level have been poor at all age-groups right up to the Under-22s. As for the senior Lions, they are nowhere near Asian Cup qualification.

Earlier this month, Singapore's national team slumped to its lowest level in FIFA's world ranking, below Laos and Cambodia.

Fan support is almost non-existent, with near-empty stadiums a norm for almost two decades.

Just how should Singapore even begin to lift the state of local football? A number of local football observers have given their views and at least two former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) coaches suggested that unsuccessful projects be axed completely.

DITCHING FAILED CONCEPTS

One of the main concerns raised by local coaches is the effectiveness of centralised youth development programmes like the Young Lions project and the National Football Academy (NFA).

There are some who feel that centralised systems create complacent young players who lack mental strength.

A former NFA coach, who declined to be named, said that the time has come to re-evaluate the effectiveness of centralised youth development.

"After close to 15 years of the Young Lions, has the project helped Singapore football?

"If it has, then go ahead and pump in more money. If it hasn't, then efforts should be channeled elsewhere."

Singapore's Under-22 national team. (Photo: Football Association of Singapore)

Another S-League coach who did not want to be named thinks players in the Young Lions learn too little when they continually train with similarly-skilled players of the same age.

"I once had a young player who progressed really fast when he was with my former club. He learnt a lot playing with his older team-mates as well as my best foreign player then," he said.

"But when he joined the Young Lions, I observed that his performances dropped and he wasn't quite the same player anymore." he added.

SETTING STRICT YOUTH-CENTRIC POLICIES

Meanwhile, former Woodlands manager R Vengadasalam strongly hopes that S-League clubs can play an even more active role in developing their own youth programmes.

The 57-year-old now manages Balestier Khalsa's Under-12 team. He suggests setting new league rules which favour youth development.

Former Woodlands Wellington manager R Vengadasalam. (File Photo)

“One way would be for the S-League to set a fixed rule next year, which forces clubs to play four Under-23 players in the starting eleven of every league match,” said Vengadasalam, who has close to three decades worth of local football involvement.

“Substitutions have to also be like-for-like, meaning that any Under-23 player subbed out must also be replaced with another Under-23 player.

“This would be the best option for them as the youngsters would get to be guided by experienced senior players.”

OF FOREIGN PLAYERS IN S-LEAGUE CLUBS

As for foreign players, Vengadasalam believes that the best way forward would be to ask clubs to sign Under-23 foreigners to play in the S-League. According to him, it will ease their conversion of citizenship and add on to the pool of players that can be selected to play for the national team in future.

“It was the way which worked for players in the past like Agu Casmir and Itimi Dickson, who did well for my former club, and also for Singapore,” he said.

Former Singapore international Itimi Dickson (centre), now a senior coach at ESPZEN Soccer School. (Photo: ESPZEN Facebook page)

“Maybe when the S-League improves in future, can we then consider signing older marquee foreign players to further boost the S-League. But the league’s immediate priority must always be about developing young players.”

Vengadasalam also suggests tapping on the "sizeable expatriate community" in Singapore.

“Let’s also set a rule which says Prime League teams must sign two under-18 foreign kids who are living and studying here,” he said.

“If expatriate parents believe that their boys have a better chance at playing professional football here in Singapore, then why don’t we help them as well?”

A TRANSFER MARKET FOR PLAYERS

A league flush with promising young talents should be the main aim for the league in the medium-term, according to Vengadasalam.

That way, young players can then be a financial asset who can be bought and sold for revenue, just like how it is professionally around the world. “The reason why S-League clubs suffer financially is because there is no transfer market for the players,” he said.

“You need to create a market for players in such a way they can be bought over by another club.

“Even if the player’s contract has expired and he wants to move, the buying club must at least pay three months’ worth of his last drawn wages,” Vengadasalam added.

“Only then would the selling club - who spent time and resources to develop that said player - be fairly compensated for their efforts in raising and nurturing him over the years," he said.

“There is also then some form of monetary value attached to a player’s skills, ability and potential. Everybody wins.”

Former Woodlands Wellington manager R Vengadasalam. (File Photo)

Vengadasalam recalled previous instances in the past when there was a transfer market for players in the S-League. “In 1996, I sold players for up to S$80,000. In 1997, I sold players for S$100,000."

"It was revenue for my former S-League club at Woodlands. It was the same if the club had signed a foreign player and he too wanted to move to another club at the end of his contract.

“That was the way to go in those days, where I bought and sold players for Woodlands Wellington to clubs like Geylang, Home United and Balestier Khalsa,” said Vengadasalam.

RE-IGNITING PUBLIC INTEREST VIA THE SINGAPORE FA CUP

Aware of the fading local interest in local football, Vengadasalam also suggested football be brought back to the heartlands in a big way.

His idea? Allowing social teams a chance to win the Singapore FA Cup, much like how non-league teams in England vie for the English FA Cup.

Said Vengadasalam of his proposal: “One way to re-ignite public interest in Singapore football is to allow the general public an opportunity play within the FAS football ecosystem.

"If the amateur NFL is too far a jump for them, then perhaps give them an opportunity for their social football teams to play in the FA Cup via a preliminary draw.”

He added: “These social teams can choose to align with their constituencies – by naming themselves Yishun Knights for instance – or they can register with the Registrar of Societies to become an official entity.

“They can then play in an organised FA Cup preliminary knock-out competition, where winners advance to play NFL teams and Prime League teams. If they’re good enough, these social teams may even be drawn to face S-League teams along the way as they progress upwards, and perhaps spring a surprise or two."

With this suggestion, he believes it might even open doors to undiscovered talent. “Along the way, there might even be new young players to discover, who would have featured prominently for these social teams, whom the S-League clubs can scout and sign," Vengadasalam told Channel NewsAsia.

“Again, it all goes back to finding new young players, to create a revolving door for the top-flight where there is an influx of good players coming into the system."