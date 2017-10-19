Scotland captain Laidlaw out of autumn tests

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the autumn internationals series because of a broken fibula, his French club Clermont Auvergne said on Wednesday.

The scrumhalf does not require surgery but is expected to miss up to three months after tests discovered he had suffered a fracture during his team's Champions Cup victory against Ospreys.

"The injury does not require surgery, but will lead to a six-week immobilisation before he can begin his rehabilitation. The duration of its unavailability is thus estimated between 10 and 12 weeks," Clermont said in a statement.

Stand-in skipper John Barclay is also a doubt for Scotland's games against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia next month as he battles to overcome a concussion problem.

