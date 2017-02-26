Channel NewsAsia

Scotland end 10-year Wales hoodoo with 29-13 victory

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell shone as Scotland staged a rousing comeback to beat Wales for the first time in 10 years in an absorbing 29-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.

After an early exchange of penalties Wales winger Liam Williams crossed in the corner for an eye-catching opening try as the visitors opened up a 13-9 halftime lead.

Scotland wingers Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser finished tries set up by sublime Hogg passes after the break while Russell kicked 19 points with a perfect seven from seven record with the boot.

Victory was Scotland's first against Wales since 2007 - ending a run of nine successive defeats - as they scored 23 unanswered points to register their second victory in three matches in this year's Championship.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward,; Editing by Neville Dalton)

- Reuters