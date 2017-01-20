Scotland opposes bid to increase residency qualification

REUTERS: The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) will oppose the proposal to increase the residency qualification period from three to five years, according to a media report on Friday.

England's Rugby Football Union appears set to impose its own five-year rule if the proposal does not get the required 75 per cent majority when the World Rugby council vote on the proposal for a global rule change in May.

"We are in favour of the status quo. We think the three-year rule works as it stands. We think players can show commitment over that time and put down roots," a spokesman for the SRU told British newspaper The Times.

The SRU is likely to find an ally in Ireland, both countries benefiting from the existing three-year rule and fielding several foreign-born players who qualified on the grounds of residency.

