REUTERS: Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist will start against Italy in Saturday's Six Nations match at Murrayfield in place of the injured Richie Gray, Scottish rugby said on Friday.

Gray has failed to fully recover from a hamstring strain sustained in Scotland's 61-21 joint-biggest defeat by England when the teams met at Twickenham last weekend.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Karolos Grohmann)