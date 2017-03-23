Scotland's Hogg named Six Nations player of championship

LONDON: Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg was named Six Nations player of the championship on Thursday for the second year in a row.

The 24-year-old scored three tries, including a double during the opening weekend victory against Ireland.

He continued to be his team's main attacking threat throughout the tournament, playing a key role as the Scots went on to secure wins over Wales and Italy.

Hogg secured 24 percent of the public vote with Ireland back-row forward CJ Stander in second place.

"To receive this award again is an absolute honour, particularly when you take other players on the shortlist into account," Hogg said.

