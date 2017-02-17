Scotland's Strauss out of Six Nations with kidney injury

REUTERS: Scottish back-row forward Josh Strauss has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations tournament with a kidney injury, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Friday.

Strauss, injured during Scotland's 22-16 defeat by France in Paris on Sunday, will be sent back to his club Glasgow Warriors to begin his rehabilitation.

"After completing the match, he was scanned in Paris. Both the scan, and the player, were reviewed at Spire Murrayfield Hospital back in Scotland, where the full extent of the injury was confirmed," the SRU said in a statement.

Scotland, who have also lost captain and scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw for the rest of the tournament, beat Ireland 27-22 in their first game and face Wales at Murrayfield in the third round on Feb. 25.

