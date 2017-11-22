Scotland team to face Australia

EDINBURGH: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday named the following team to play Australia in their test at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Simon Berghan, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Darryl Marfo

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Ben Toolis, 20-Cornell du Preez, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Byron McGuigan.

