Scottish-born Biagi to start for Italy at Murrayfield

ROME: Scottish-born lock George Biagi has been named in the Italy side that will close a disappointing Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The return of Biagi in place of Dries van Schalkwyk is one of four changes from coach Conor O'Shea for an Italian side that has lost all four of their championship matches to date, conceding 172 points in the process.

Biagi came off the bench in defeats by Ireland, England and France, but started in the opening 33-7 defeat at home to Wales.

Flank Maxime Mbanda also returns to the team in place of Simone Favaro while Ornel Gega, back from injury, takes over hooker duties from Leonardo Ghiraldini.

The final change to the starting XV sees Tommaso Benvenuti replace Michele Campagnaro at outside centre.

Uncapped loose-forward Federico Ruzza has been named on the bench, along with scrumhalf Marcello Violi, who has yet to play in the Six Nations.

Italy team:

15-Edoardo Padovani, 14-Angelo Esposito, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Luke McLean, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 10-Carlo Canna, 9-Edoardo Gori, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Abraham Steyn, 6-Maxime Mbanda, 5-George Biagi, 4-Marco Fuser, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 2-Ornel Gega, 1-Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements: 16-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17-Sami Panico, 18-Dario Chistolini, 19-Dries van Schalkwyk, 20-Federico Ruzza, 21-Francesco Minto, 22-Marcello Violi, 23-Luca Sperandio

