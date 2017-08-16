SEA Games: Malaysia promises to iron out 'glitches'

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's sports minister admitted Wednesday (Aug 16) there were "glitches" with preparations for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after a report said a key venue was not ready and fans had trouble getting into a football game.

The Malay Mail Online reported that the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) needed a lot of work as it was only handed over to organisers two days ago, while spectators faced problems getting into Monday's Malaysia-Brunei match.

"There are some glitches here and there, we are taking care of that now," Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters, adding that overall the picture was "so far so good".

Khairy, who himself will compete in polo at the multi-sport event, earlier offered assurances that all venues for the Aug 19-30 games would be ready on time despite the problems, the Malay Mail reported.

Events taking place at the convention centre include judo, karate, taekwondo and snooker.

Large crowds flocked to watch the Malaysia-Brunei game Monday, which Malaysia won 2-1, but some fans with tickets couldn't get in, with media reports blaming poor organisation.

Hosts Malaysia won the first gold of the games Wednesday in sepak takraw, a sport native to Southeast Asia that combines elements of football and volleyball. They beat the Philippines and Brunei in the "chinlone" category of the sport to win.

Malaysia is targeting 111 gold medals at the SEA Games, which brings together thousands of athletes from across the region.