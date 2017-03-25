SEA Games: 5 meet cut to represent Singapore in open water swimming

SINGAPORE: Five Singaporeans staked their claims to fly the country's flag at the upcoming SEA Games' open water swimming competition, after they made the cut during Saturday's (Mar 25) Liberty Insurance Open Water South-East Asian (SEA) Qualifiers 2017.

Two men and three women made the SEA Games 'A' cut timings. However, only the top two in each category will be nominated by the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) to compete in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Benedict Boon and Erasmus Ang finished first and second, respectively, in the Men's 10km Open Water Swimming event. They both went under the 'A' cut timing of 2 hours 15 minutes 29.80 seconds.



Benedict's brother, Brandon, was the bronze medallist in the 5km Open Water Swimming event when the race was last competed at the 2011 SEA Games in Palembang, Indonesia.



In the Women's category, Chantal Liew and Chin Khar Yi came in first and second, respectively. They swam under the 'A' cut timing of 2 hours 38 minutes and 47.39 seconds, as did Herlene Natasha Yu. Organisers later clarified that Genevieve Lye, who was earlier reported to have made the cut, was disqualified.



SSA president Lee Kok Choy said: "Open water swimming is extremely challenging, and requires significant courage, determination and will-power to compete across 10km. We are impressed by the challenge put up by all the long-distance swimmers here today. It was a tough swim and I’d like to congratulate each and every participant for finishing the race.

"Also, I am delighted for Benedict, Erasmus, Chantal and Khar Yi, who have made it for the 29th SEA Games 2017 nomination.”

A total of 16 swimmers - nine men and seven women - participated in the qualifiers.