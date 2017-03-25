SEA Games: 6 meet cut to represent Singapore in open water swimming

SINGAPORE: Six Singaporeans staked their claims to fly the country's flag at the upcoming SEA Games' open water swimming competition, as they made the cut during Saturday's (Mar 25) Liberty Insurance Open Water Swimming event.

Two men and four women made the SEA Games 'A' cut timings. However, only two men and two women will be nominated by the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) to compete in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Benedict Boon and Erasmus Ang finished first and second, respectively, in the Men's 10km Open Water Swimming event. They both went under the 'A' cut timing of 2 hours 15 minutes 29.80 seconds.



Benedict's brother, Brandon, was the bronze medallist in the 5km Open Water Swimming event when the race was last competed at the 2011 SEA Games in Palembang, Indonesia.



In the Women's category, Chantal Liew, Chin Khar Yi, Genevieve Lye and Herlene Natasha Yu are vying for the two spots to represent Singapore after swimming under the 'A' cut timing of 2 hours 38 minutes and 47.39 seconds.



SSA president Lee Kok Choy said: "In the upcoming SEA Games 2017, only the 10km event will be competed. With the support of our partner Liberty Insurance, the open water community in Singapore will receive a boost in their quest to qualify and have the opportunity to compete in Kuala Lumpur."

A total of 16 swimmers - nine men and seven women - participated in the qualifiers, but two did not complete the race.