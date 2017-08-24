SEA Games: Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han win Singapore's second cuesports gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Hanwon Singapore's second cuesports gold medal at the SEA Games when they won the 9 ball pool doubles competition on Thursday (Aug 24).

The pair fended off the challenge of Myanmar's Maung Maung and V Munn Hein Kyaw by beating them 9-3 to claim the title at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.



Their win comes after their compatriots Chan Keng Kwang and Tey Choon Kiat clinched the men's doubles snooker gold on Wednesday.

Yapp, 21, became the first Singapore-born pool player to win a world title when he won the nine-ball World Junior Pool Championships (Under-19) in Shanghai in 2014.