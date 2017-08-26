SEA Games: Amanda Lim wins gold in 50m freestyle, Quah Ting Wen bags silver

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore national swimmer Amanda Lim has won gold in the 50m freestyle at the 2017 SEA Games on Saturday night (Aug 26).

Her time of 25.41s, which is a new Games record, put her ahead of compatriot Quah Ting Wen who clinched silver in 25.46s. The win is Lim's fifth consecutive gold in the event at the SEA Games.

This is Lim's first individual medal at the meet. She was also part of the women's 4x100m freestyle team that eased to a first place finish last Monday.

Additional reporting by Justin Ong

