SEA Games: Chantal Liew bags bronze in open water swimming

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Chantal Liew snagged the bronze in the women's 10km open water swimming finals on Friday (Aug 18).

Liew set a personal best time of 2:21.30 to finish third out of nine competitors at the Water Sports Complex in Putrajaya.

The 19-year-old finished behind Thailand's Benjaporn Sriphanomthorn, who won silver and home favourite Heidi Gan who won gold. Liew's compatriot Chin Khar Yi, who came in sixth, also set a personal best of 2:33.03.

Meanwhile in the men's 10km open water finals, Malaysia's Kevin Yeap clinched gold. Thailand's Peerapat Lertsathapornsuk nabbed silver while Indonesia's Aflah Fadlan Prawira took bronze.







Singapore swimmers Benedict Boon and Erasmus Ang both missed out on a podium finish. Boon clocked 2:12.24 to finish fifth while Ang clocked 2:13:18 to come in seventh.