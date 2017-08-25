SEA Games: Debutant Teong Tzen Wei nabs surprise gold for 50m freestyle

KUALA LUMPUR: Team Singapore debutant Teong Tzen Wei made a splash at the SEA Games on Friday (Aug 25) when he clinched gold in the 50m freestyle.



The 19-year-old clocked 22.55s to pip Indonesia's Triady Fauzy, while Singapore's Darren Lim finsihed 4th. This is Teong's first ever SEA Games medal.

He had qualified 2nd fastest for the final after clocking 23.05s in the heats on Friday morning.

Teong swam 22.90s at the Singapore National Swimming Championships in June when he pipped favourite Fauzy to gold.