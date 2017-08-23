SEA Games: Defending champion Shanti Pereira through to 200m final

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champion Veronica Shanti Pereira clocked 24.17s to finish second in her 200m semi-final to progress to the final at the SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The semi-final was won by 100m gold medallist Le Tu Chinh of Vietnam in a time of 23.63s.

Pereira, 20, who won the gold medal in the event when it was held in Singapore in 2015, will be aiming to defend her crown later on Wednesday evening at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

She clocked a personal best of 23.60s in her gold medal run in 2015, which still stands as the national record.

On Tuesday, Pereira won bronze in 100m in a repeat of her performance at the 2015 SEA Games. She had earlier cracked the national record (NR) in the heats with a time of 11.73s, eclipsing the previous NR of 11.80s.

The 200m final will be at 9.30pm, local time.

