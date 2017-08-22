SEA Games: Despite 'roadblocks', Singapore's Roanne Ho defends swimming gold
KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore swimmer Roanne Ho successfully defended her SEA Games title on Tuesday (Aug 22), winning gold in the 50m breaststroke event at Bukit Jalil swimming complex.
The 24-year-old, who just last year suffered a collapsed lung and had to undergo shoulder surgery to treat a tear, clocked a time of 31.29s.
Ho also set a new national and Games record, beating her previous record of 31.45s.
Jinq En Phee from Malaysia won silver, while Singapore's Samantha Yeo came in third and took home the bronze. Yeo also set a new personal best timing.
"It's definitely something that I really wanted to happen, but I wasn't sure if it would because I was facing a lot of problems even post-surgery," Ho told reporters after the event.
She added: "I kept getting roadblocks during my training. At some points, I didn't think it would be possible at all. So to be here is almost like a miracle."