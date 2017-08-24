SEA Games: Double gold for Singapore's squash doubles

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore men's and women's doubles won gold in the jumbo squash event at the SEA Games on Thursday (Aug 24)



Mao Shi Hui and Sherilyn Yang won Singapore's first squash gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games when the pair beat Philippines' Jemyca Aribado and Yvonne Alyssa Dalida 11-5, 11-8 to take the women's jumbo doubles crown.

They had beaten Indonesia's Catur Yuliana and Irma Maryani 11-6, 11-7 in the semi-finals earlier the same day.

This was Singapore's second gold in over two decades for squash at the SEA Games, after Vivian Rhamanan and Marcus Phua won gold in the men's jumbo doubles in 2015.



MEN TAKE JUMBO DOUBLES CROWN

Samuel Kang and Vivian Rhamanan. (Photos: Sport Singapore)



Samuel Kang and Rhamanan added to the gold medal won by the women when they defeated Agung Wilant and and Ade Furkon to take the men's jumbo squash doubles title.

The Singapore pair eased to a 11-3, 11-3 win at the National Squash Centre.