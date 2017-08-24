SEA Games: Female duo garners Singapore's first squash gold

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Mao Shi Hui and Sherilyn Yang have clinched Singapore's first squash gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games after winning the jumbo squash doubles event.



The pair beat Philippines' Jemyca Aribado and Yvonne Alyssa Dalida 11-5, 11-8 in the final on Thursday (Aug 24).

They had beaten Indonesia's Catur Yuliana and Irma Maryani 11-6, 11-7 in the semi-finals earlier the same day.

This was Singapore's second gold in over 2 decades for squash at the SEA Games, after Vivian Rhamanan and Marcus Phua won gold in the men's jumbo doubles in 2015.

Their compatriots Samuel Kang and Vivian Rhamanan will be in action in the men's jumbo squash doubles final later on Thursday.