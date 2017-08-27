SEA Games: First Team Singapore athletes arrive home

SINGAPORE: Athletes representing Team Singapore in the swimming and table tennis competitions at the SEA Games received a warm welcome from fans at Changi Airport on Sunday (Aug 27).



Among them were star swimmers Joseph Schooling and the three Quah siblings.

The youngest Quah, 16-year-old Jing Wen, was seen sharing emotional hugs with her teammates after her flight landed at around noon at Terminal 2.



Jing Wen eclipsed her elder sister Ting Wen to win gold in the 100m butterfly on Saturday, helping Singapore clinch its 44th gold medal.



She also won gold in the women's 200m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x200m freestyle relay and 4x100m medley relay at the Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Quah Ting Wen and Quah Jing Wen talking to Channel NewsAsia about their SEA Games experience.

“I’m really happy about my performance. This experience, compared to two years ago, was a lot more different ... because I had six more events. It was a lot more pressure on me as well but I had a lot of fun and racing with my sister and my teammates has been so memorable,” said Jing Wen.



Her elder brother Zheng Wen added that while Jing Wen was the “latest bloomer” amongst the trio, he was glad to see her “come in at the right time.”



“It bodes well for the longevity of her career,” he said.



Schooling, who scooped gold in the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and team events, also had words of praise for the younger swimmers.

“We had 10 rookies on the team and I think most met best times, and I think they handled themselves really well and I’m really proud of them… I’m excited to see what the future holds for them," said the 22-year-old.

YOUNGER TEAMS PUT UP "CREDIBLE PERFORMANCE": STTA president

The 10-member squad from table tennis also returned on the same flight. There were hopes that the paddlers would bring home all seven gold medals at the SEA Games, but the team missed out on the mixed doubles and men’s team titles.

SEA Games athletes have touched down in Singapore. Here's the table tennis team! pic.twitter.com/DbKMl2OU1K — Lee Li Ying (@LiYingCNA) August 27, 2017





Nevertheless, Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) president Ellen Lee said the team performed “very well”, and that the younger teams had put up a “credible performance".



She highlighted SEA Games debutant Ethan Poh: “It was good that he was able to manage all the pressure… (especially when) facing a lot of pressure from competitors in Southeast Asia. I think he felt the burden of performing, but nevertheless he performed.”



Paddler Feng Tian Wei, who was axed from the STTA in 2016 and has since gone solo, was happy with her performance.



“I have gotten gold medals in the three events that I took part in and I’m happy with that. I’m thankful for the support," she said.