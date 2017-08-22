SEA Games football: Singapore knocked out after Malaysia beat Myanmar 3-1

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's national Under-22 football team have failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the SEA Games competition for the second time in a row after hosts Malaysia beat Myanmar 3-1 at Shah Alam Stadium on Monday (Aug 21) night.

The intense match saw over 75,000 fans pack the iconic arena as the hosts are now poised to top the group ahead of their last Group A game against Laos on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Singapore's chances of qualifying for the semis rested in the hands of Myanmar, who had to beat Malaysia.

Myanmar - who kicked off their SEA Games 2017 football campaign with strong wins over Singapore, Laos and Brunei - instead found the going tough especially playing against the partisan crowd willing the Malaysian team on to victory.

Malaysia's Thanabalan Nadarajah opened the scoring for the hosts in the 33rd minute and just two minutes later, the home side doubled their lead through Safawi Rasid's diving header.

Thanabalan, 22, later scored Malaysia's third goal late in the second-half as Myanmar pulled back a consolation goal through Than Paing.

The defeat still means that coach Gerd Zeise's Myanmar top Group A on goal difference for now but Malaysia simply needs a draw against Laos in their last group game to top the table.

With all hopes of reaching the semis now extinguished, Singapore only has pride to play for in their dead rubber game against Brunei on Wednesday.