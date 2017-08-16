SEA Games football: Singapore sink 2-1 to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore footballers' hopes of advancing in the Southeast Asian Games took another hit, after they lost a second match in a row in Group A when they took on Malaysia on Wednesday (Aug 16).



Amiruldin Asraf put Singapore ahead in the 37th minute with a long-range effort.

Malaysia's Azam Azih equalised about 20 minutes into the second half and teammate Thanabalan Nadarajah followed closely behind, taking advantage of a deflected shot to score Malaysia's 20th SEA Games goal against Singapore.

WATCH: Malaysia score two goals against Singapore in less than 10 minutes, putting them ahead, 2-1 #SEAGames2017 https://t.co/ySCcZoPTHl pic.twitter.com/FyWgGvAMEX — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) August 16, 2017





The Young Lions came into the fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Myanmar on Monday while the hosts were buoyed by a 2-1 victory over Brunei.

The Shah Alam Stadium was jam-packed with 32,431 supporters. Malaysian football fans began streaming into the stadium as early as 40 minutes before kick-off, decked out in team colours and waving the national flag.

Stadium still only about a quarter full with about 40mins to kickoff as hosts 🇲🇾 face #TeamSG at #KL2017 #SEAGames ⚽ https://t.co/268jaHX3Bw pic.twitter.com/Ke0ycKTPjz — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 16, 2017

National team fan club Ultras Malaya were out in full force as well chanting cheers like Sehati Sejiwa.





The Young Lions next face Laos on Friday, before playing their final group fixture against Brunei on Aug 23.



The top two teams from Group A will qualify for the semi-finals.

Disappointment and dejection as #TeamSG🇸🇬 rue mistakes which led to their 2-1 loss at #SEAGames2017 ⚽ https://t.co/268jaHX3Bw pic.twitter.com/oSnXPAojRS — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 16, 2017



