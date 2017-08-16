SEA Games Football: Young Lions hope to rise above negativity ahead of crunch match against Malaysia

Aware of the online backlash against them, Team Singapore's footballers hope to cast all of that aside ahead of their group game against Malaysia in the 2017 SEA Games.

KUALA LUMPUR: Even before the ball has been kicked ahead of the highly-anticipated game against Malaysia on Wednesday (Aug 16), many Singaporeans online have already written off the chances of Singapore’s national Under-22 football team in the 2017 SEA Games.

It was a fact not lost on Singapore coach Richard Tardy, on the sidelines of the team’s training session at the INSPEN football field near Putrajaya on Tuesday (Aug 15). “I try to protect the players as far as I can. The pressure must stay on me and not the players.”

"The problem is now, (with the backlash) on social media and all, it’s sometimes not good to be reading all of that,” said the Frenchman. “But it is something we cannot change.”

Despite the negativity, Tardy urged his men to prove their doubters wrong, especially after their opening 2-0 defeat against Myanmar earlier in the week. “(The players) must be ready to show what they can do and show their level,” he said.

Team Singapore's Adam Swandi (2nd from left) and Taufik Suparno (2nd from right) tussling for the ball during training. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

“This is most important. When it is bad news, you must take it as a bigger form of motivation to want prove that you are not so bad,” added the 67-year-old, ahead of the crunch match at Shah Alam Stadium.

"For the players, it's their job to learn from this and if they want to grow to a high level, this is an issue they'd have to face every day."

A SPECIAL FIXTURE

The last time both countries met in the SEA Games was in 2013 in Myanmar, when Singapore beat Malaysia 2-1 for the bronze medal.

While there has been not much to cheer about for Singapore football in the years after, it is something that midfielder Adam Swandi hopes to change should he get picked to play his part. “From what I recall, the last I watched the two teams meet was the 2014 AFF Championship in Singapore, where we lost the game as we were trying to get back the goal,” said Adam.

“I’m just really getting prepared to do my best, as I’m sure everyone wants to do that extra bit for the team and to work extra hard,” added the Home United playmaker.



“The causeway rivalry is always a big part of every athlete’s life in Singapore. When you face Malaysia, no matter the sport, you tend to give 150 per cent.”

Midfielder Adam Swandi (with orange bib) hopes to play his part having recovered from an ankle problem. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

In an earlier interview with Channel NewsAsia, Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad insists that the team would have to believe in themselves to stand a chance against Malaysia at the iconic Shah Alam venue. “They’d have to think positively and believe that ‘Eh we're not too bad after all'. My message to them is do your best and fight till the last whistle,” said Fandi, who made a name for himself in Malaysian football in the 1990s.

He added: “The important thing is that they can't think about winning or losing. They must give their best … they need to focus and be positive because we can do this. The pressure is on Malaysia actually, because if they lose, they will still have to play a strong Myanmar.”

Hanafi Akbar (with orange bib) during Team Singapore's training session. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Winger Hanafi Akbar hopes to shine for the team if given the chance. “We have to finish our chances and we will do great. I’ve never played in front of a big crowd before, but I think we’ll manage,” said the Balestier Khalsa man.

“We don’t feel any pressure. Our coach told us we played really well (against Myanmar), just that we were just out of luck in our previous game,” he added.

“Still, we are together as one team. We have the fighting spirit and I’m proud of these players.”