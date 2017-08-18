SEA Games ice hockey debut a boost for winter sports in the tropics

KUALA LUMPUR: It was 27°C outside but inside this Malaysian shopping mall, it looked like winter.



Six men decked out in long-sleeved jerseys were skating through mist on an Olympic-sized ice rink - the country's first. The men are part of the Malaysian ice hockey team, training for their debut at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating are the first winter sports to be featured at the biennial sporting event - a deliberate choice by hosts Malaysia.



"As far as possible, we try to stage KL2017 sports which are either Olympic sports or Commonwealth sports ... speed skating, figure skating and ice hockey are winter Olympic sports," said Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.



"(They have an) increasing following in Southeast Asian countries, otherwise we wouldn't have countries agreeing to participate. We have the facility for it. So we thought, why not do something different?" Khairy added.



Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines are also sending athletes to compete in these events.



Malaysian players told Channel NewsAsia that ice hockey could do with more attention at the SEA Games to inspire more fresh talent onto the ice.



Yap Eu Jin, 31, has been playing ice hockey for 16 years, with more than eight years spent with the national team.



"We're really hoping the SEA Games will be a platform to further push the sport," he said.



"I think (having ice hockey at the Games) is a huge step not just for Malaysia but for Southeast Asia because the sport is very niche."



According to Malaysia's ice hockey coach Kristof Kovago, ice hockey has been around for more than 15 years in Malaysia - but it suffered without proper facilities.



"You couldn't really promote the sport," said the Hungarian. "When it comes to ice hockey, if there's no facility, there's no players."



The new Olympic rink at Empire City took months of research and planning to build, with contractors dealing with the challenges of humidity and temperature in tropical Malaysia.



"We have to have a very strong, controlled climate," said Allan Yeoh, the CEO of Blue Frost Ice Rink.



Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming South East Asia (SEA) games on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 18, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin)

An added challenge was having the rink in a shopping mall, although this had been done before in Malaysia at the Sunway Pyramid shopping centre.



When Channel NewsAsia visited the Empire City rink in July, kinks with temperature control were still being worked out to avoid thick fog blanketing the players and obscuring their line of vision.



This has since been rectified, said organisers, and the rink is ready for the SEA Games' first ice hockey match on Sunday (Aug 20).

Coach Kovago told Channel NewsAsia he is happy to have a new venue to play in and said that the next challenge is to expand the talent pool.



"The establishment (of ice hockey) can be there in the next five years but to be able to reach the level of the Olympics, maybe 10 to 15," he said.



"Then, obviously, we need (someone like badminton world number one) Lee Chong Wei - then it's going to be easier to support or promote the sport," Kovago added.



Some countries have had more of a head start, like regional sporting powerhouse Thailand. Coach Kovago and Eu Jin believe they will be the team to beat at the SEA Games.

The northern neighbours already thrashed Malaysia 15-1 at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Challenge Cup of Asia in March.