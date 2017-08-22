SEA Games: Injury scuppers Singaporean Jet Ng’s hopes of reaching fencing final

KUALA LUMPUR: An untimely injury cost Singapore's Jet Ng a place in the final in the men's individual foil event in the fencing competition at the SEA Games on Tuesday (Aug 22)



Grimacing as he went down after a rolled ankle in the opening minutes of his bout, Ng, 19, spent close to five minutes being treated by medical staff during his semi-final bout against Filipino Nathaniel Perez.

Giving up, however, was not at option as he soldiered on, only to eventually fall 15-9 against his opponent at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Ng, who was making his SEA Games debut, had to settle for joint-bronze as Perez finished with a silver, while another Filipino, Brennan Wayne Louie, won gold.

Short medical time out for a rolled ankle as 🇸🇬's Jet Ng resumes his #KL2017 men's foil semi against 🇵🇭's Nathaniel Perez pic.twitter.com/nG0qHAx0Kp — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 22, 2017

“I wouldn’t say my injury was super bad, but it definitely affected my fencing,” said Ng, on how his injury factored in his loss.



“I should have totally blocked it out of my mind and focused on other things and not just the ankle as it was affecting me both physically and mentally. I couldn’t do that eventually and it affected everything.”

He added: “I had a one point lead which I felt I could have closed up and even won the match had I overcome this.”

Having faced each other in previous competitions, Ng rued what could have been an appearance in the foil final.



“We fenced a lot before, as I have faced him in 2014 where I lost. Then he came to Singapore for a competition where I beat him, but then I lost this time,” he said. “We consider ourselves rivals as we are somewhat equal.

“I’m happy I got a medal, but am not satisfied with the colour. I definitely want to do better next time."