SEA Games: Jasmine Ser wins 50m rifle 3 positions gold, eases heartache

KUALA LUMPUR: She was narrowly pipped to a gold medal in the 10m air rifle competition by compatriot Martina Veloso on Friday.

On Saturday (Aug 26), Jasmine Ser made sure history did not repeat itself in the individual 50m rifle 3 positions event when she came up tops with a score of 451.2, setting a new finals Games record along the way.

Veloso, who outgunned Ser on the last shot to win gold on Friday did not fare as well on Saturday, shooting a 403.2 to finish six of the eight competitors in the final and failed to make the podium.

Earlier, Gai Bin and Lim Swee Hon competed in the finals of the men's individual 10m air pistol final, but they failed to make their marks, finishing sixth and seventh in the eight-men field, respectively.