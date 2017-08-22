SEA Games: Jowen Lim scoops 2nd wushu gold for Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Jowen Lim won his second gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games on Tuesday (Aug 22), winning the men's optional changquan event in wushu.

The 18-year-old fended off the challenge of 13 other competitors, including that of defending champion and compatriot Yong Yi Xiang. On Monday, Lim won the men’s optional daoshu and gunshu gold.

Earlier on Tuesday, teammate Ho Lin Ying won bronze in the women's compulsory 3rd taijiquan event.