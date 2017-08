KUALA LUMPUR: Jowen Lim won Singapore’s first wushu gold at the SEA Games on Monday (Aug 21)



Lim, 18, registered a score of 9.68 in the gunshu (cudgel) portion and 9.69 in the daoshu (broadsword) for a gold medal-winning score of 19.37 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.



Singapore's Yong Yi Xiang finished fourth.

The gold is Lim’s second following his win in the duel weapons event at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.