SEA Games: Lau Ywen wins gold in sabre, snags Singapore's second in fencing
KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore fencer Lau Ywen has bagged gold in the women's individual sabre event at the SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 23).
Ywen beat Thai fencer Pornsawan Ngernrungruangroj after a tight contest that finished 15-12.
She follows in the footsteps of compatriot Amita Berthier, who had won Singapore's first gold in fencing when she came up tops in the women's foil event on Monday.
The 17-year-old won Sportsgirl of the Year at this year's Singapore Sports awards in August.
She made history in 2016 when she became the first Southeast Asian to win a fencing world championship after clinching the cadet girls' sabre title.