SEA Games: Luo Yiwei wins first track cycling medal for Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Luo Yiwei picked up Singapore's first track cycling medal - a silver - at the 2017 SEA Games on Sunday (Aug 27).

The 27-year-old finished second in the women's omnium event with 161 points - three points behind Thailand's Jutatip Maneephan, who bagged the gold.

This was the first time track cycling was included in the SEA Games programme since 2011.

Singapore has won its first ever #SEAGames track cycling medal with Luo Yiwei grabbing silver in the women's omnium event pic.twitter.com/meMNTEs4pX — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 27, 2017

Earlier in the day, Singapore's Yu Shuran also made history, clinching the country's first gold medal in figure skating as the sport made its debut at the Games. Compatriot Chloe Ing took the silver.