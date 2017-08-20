SEA Games: Malaysia apologises to Indonesia over flag error, will reprint booklet

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Foreign Minister has apologised to the Indonesian government, after the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games hosts printed the Indonesian flag upside-down in a souvenir booklet.

"On behalf of the Malaysian government, we would like to extend our apology to the government and the people of the Republic of Indonesia," said Malaysia's Foreign Minister Anifah Aman in a statement on Sunday (Aug 20).



"We wish to assure the government of the Republic of Indonesia that all measures have been taken to address this unfortunate situation," he added.

The mistake was spotted at the opening ceremony of the Games in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, sparking an outcry in Indonesia. The hashtag #ShameonyouMalaysia was trending on social media.

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who had apologised over Twitter, met his Indonesian counterpart on Sunday to personally express regret over the mistake.



Speaking at a joint news conference after the meeting, Mr Khairy said he handed over a written apology as well, and has stopped further distribution of the booklet. He added that a new version of the book with the correct version of the flag will be issued.

Indonesian minister Imam Nahrawi said he would convey the apologies from Mr Khairy to President Joko Widodo. He also thanked Malaysia for taking swift action and said he did not want the incident to dampen the spirits of athletes.



"This does not change the relationship and friendship between Indonesia and Malaysia in any way," he said.