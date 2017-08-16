SEA Games: Malaysia avenge 2015 netball loss against defending champs Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia beat Singapore 50-37 in the netball preliminaries at Juara Stadium on Wednesday (Aug 16), signalling their intent to wrest the SEA Games gold from their rivals from across the Causeway.

Malaysia was beaten 46-43 by their arch-rivals at the last SEA Games, narrowly missing gold in a nail-biting final at the OCBC Arena.

The hosts are favourites for the 2017 Games, having just come out of a winning Asian Netball Championships in which Singapore finished third. The local lasses are also in the midst of re-structuring, with more than half the team that won gold two years ago stepping down.

Singapore will face Philippines in their next group match on Aug 17.

The netball match was just one of three Singapore-Malaysia match-ups happening at the SEA Games on Wednesday, with both countries also facing off in men's football and women's water polo.

Singapore's women's water polo team beat Malaysia 12-6 earlier on Wednesday and will play Thailand in the next group match on Friday, while kick-off for the football match is scheduled for 8.45 pm at Shah Alam Stadium.

Advertisement