SEA Games: Malaysia book football final spot after last-gasp win against Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: An 87th-minute goal from striker N Thanabalan was enough for Malaysia to beat Indonesia 1-0 on Saturday (Aug 26), sealing the home side's passage to the SEA Games men's football final against Thailand.

In a pulsating semi-final match, Thanabalan headed in Safawi's Rasid's corner kick three minutes from time to give the hosts the crucial winning goal.

Following reports of unruly spectator behaviour, security was tight as supporters packed the Shah Alam stadium minutes before kick-off.



Negaraku at the football semifinals. National anthems are taken to a different level at sporting events. #KL2017 pic.twitter.com/fgx7UnTf3t — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 26, 2017





Indonesia dominated the first half but failed to take their chances. In the 35th minute, midfielder Febri Hariyadi used his pace on the left flank to skip past defender Jafri Firdaus Chew before cutting in unto his right foot. But his shot was straight at Malaysian goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli.

🇲🇾0 - 🇮🇩0 at halftime. Indonesian players "bersujud" before going off the pitch. #KL2017 pic.twitter.com/QmCU62UJvh — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 26, 2017





In the second half, the hosts grew into the game and Jafri almost gave Malaysia the lead just past the hour mark, but his looping header sailed wide.

And Malaysia defeats Indonesia 1 - 0, making it into the finals against Thailand! 🇲🇾⚽️#KL2017 pic.twitter.com/mtochQ7x71 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 26, 2017





Thanabalan's goal means that Malaysia will face defending champions Thailand in the gold medal match on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The man of the hour. Thanabalan says Malaysia can't take getting into the final for granted.#KL2017 pic.twitter.com/HyUPUVbtI6 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 26, 2017





The Thais also beat Myanmar 1-0 with a late goal in their semi-final clash on Saturday afternoon.

Captain Chenrop Samphaodi headed in the winning goal in injury time to the disappointment of the Myanmar players.

Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu