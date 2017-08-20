SEA Games: Malaysia minister apologises over Indonesia flag error

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Saturday (Aug 19) apologised to his Indonesian counterpart over a mistake on the Indonesian flag in a booklet on the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017.

He said that the mistake was purely unintentional.

"Please accept my sincere apologies for this. There was no malice," he said on his Twitter account in response to a tweet from Indonesian Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi regarding the matter.

"I very much regret that this mistake happened. My apologies."

Bapak Imam, Please accept my sincere apologies for this. Sesungguhnya tiada niat jahat. Saya amat kesal dengan kesilapan ini. Mohon maaf. — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) August 19, 2017

In the booklet, the Indonesian flag appeared upside down.

Meanwhile, the Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC), in a statement, apologised to all Indonesians over the unintentional mistake.

It said Khairy, who is also MASOC chairman, would call on Imam Nahrawi on Sunday to extend a personal apology on behalf of the committee.

"We truly regret this error and we hope that the close ties between the two countries will be further enhanced in the spirit of the SEA Games," the statement said.