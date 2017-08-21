SEA Games: Malaysia off to winning start in historic ice hockey campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s ice hockey squad began their SEA Games campaign with a 10-3 defeat of Indonesia in their opener on Sunday (Aug 20).

They highly fancied Malaysians were stunned by an Indonesian goal in the first minute by Robald Wijaya before Khoo Seng Chee equalised two minutes later.



The hosts continued to widen the gap with a goal by Brandon Tan Wai Kin in the fifth minute and Hariz Mohammad Oryza in the 13th and 19th minutes, while Indonesia replied via Felix Aditya Utama Yussanto in the 18th minute in the second period.

In the second period, Malaysia piled another four goals with Mohammad Hariz scoring in the 21st minute followed by Brandon (24th minute), Moi Jia Yung (25th minute) and Khoo (29th minute). The Malaysians maintained their momentum in the third period, adding two more goals to one scored by Indonesia.

Malaysia’s Hungarian coach Kristof Kovago said the team needed to improve ahead of their match against a strong Thai side on Monday. In another round robin match on Sunday, Thailand defeated Singapore 7-0.