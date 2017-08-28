SEA Games: Malaysia police to step up security checks at football final

ALOR STAR: Malaysian police will be stepping up inspection at all entrances of Shah Alam Stadium for the SEA Games football final between Malaysia and Thailand on Tuesday (Aug 28).

Without mentioning the number of personnel involved, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the police are ready to ensure security for players and spectators during the match.

“Police are prepared, and checks at all gates into the stadium will be tightened to ensure no banned items will be brought in," he said. "We will not compromise on the issue of security."

Khalid reminded spectators to come early for the match to facilitate the smooth process of inspection at the entry gates.

“Even if the queues during inspection are long, we will carry out strict checks to ensure the safety of all parties and I hope football fans will comply with the orders issued by police,” he told a media conference in Alor Star.

Malaysia's fans are being closely watched after two Myanmar supporters were beaten up after their group game on Aug 21. A chant of "Singapore dogs" in the match against their neighbours was also condemned by SEA Games organisers.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor said police would be firm against anyone or groups trying to create trouble at the match. He said security would be tight both on the inside and outside of the stadium.

“We will not compromise with any parties trying to stir up disturbance during the match," he said. “Stadium gates will be open as early as 4pm and supporters of Thailand will enter via Gate A while Malaysian fans will go through Gate B, C, and D."